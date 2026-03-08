Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Acquires Shares of 13,662 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $705.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $718.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.47.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $773.83.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

