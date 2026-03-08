Eaton Scripps Buys 27,990 Shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eaton Scripps bought 27,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $116,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,316,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,449.75. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.54.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $560.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 151.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,599,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 2,169,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 142.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,318,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,361,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 886.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,151,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 871,159 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 368,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

