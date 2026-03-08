Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Insider Glenn Pountney Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,602,500 shares in the company, valued at C$7,885,350. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Glenn Pountney purchased 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,200.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney acquired 6,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Glenn Pountney acquired 500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$275.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Glenn Pountney bought 15,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Glenn Pountney bought 18,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Glenn Pountney purchased 14,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,975.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Glenn Pountney acquired 17,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$9,450.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

CVE:MRZ opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$45.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

