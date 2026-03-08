Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $3.78 Million in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERA. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 206,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Vera added Christopher Hite to its Board of Directors, bringing decades of corporate and financial strategy experience in biopharma; this strengthens management/governance credentials and may reassure investors on execution and capital allocation.

Vera presented at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference (transcript available). Conference presentations can help clarify clinical timelines and commercial strategy, but typically move shares only if new data or guidance are provided.

The company granted options for 46,000 shares and RSUs for 25,875 shares to six new employees under its inducement plan. This is a routine hiring tool to attract talent; dilution is modest relative to Vera's market cap but worth monitoring if grants accelerate.

HC Wainwright lowered Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028 EPS estimates substantially (e.g., FY2026 estimate cut steeply), signaling weaker near‑term profitability expectations; the firm nonetheless keeps a Buy rating and a $110 price target and raised very long‑term FY2029–FY2030 estimates. The downgrades to 2026–2028 forecasts are a near‑term negative and likely pressured sentiment despite an optimistic long‑range view.

Shares of VERA opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Lee Johnson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $108,266.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,619.46. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 4,949 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $207,759.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,318.38. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,490 shares of company stock worth $1,405,910 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

