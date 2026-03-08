HUB Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,346,000 after purchasing an additional 573,766 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after buying an additional 1,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after buying an additional 448,259 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,988,000 after buying an additional 1,042,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,329,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.02. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

