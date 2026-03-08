HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 47,747 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares $TSLL

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,747 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 99.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of TSLL stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

