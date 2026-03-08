Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $340,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.61.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $539.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

