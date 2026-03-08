Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Decreases Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a schedule of BRIUMVI (ublituximab) data presentations for relapsing MS at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2026 meeting (April 18–22). Upcoming abstracts and presentations can drive investor interest, potential new data readouts and greater clinical visibility for BRIUMVI. AAN Presentation Schedule

Company announced a schedule of BRIUMVI (ublituximab) data presentations for relapsing MS at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2026 meeting (April 18–22). Upcoming abstracts and presentations can drive investor interest, potential new data readouts and greater clinical visibility for BRIUMVI. Positive Sentiment: TG updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to a range of $875.0M–$900.0M, notably above the consensus cited (~$784.9M). Higher revenue guidance supports the company’s growth narrative and helps justify valuation despite recent EPS misses; EPS guidance was not specified in the release. Company Filings / Market Data

TG updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to a range of $875.0M–$900.0M, notably above the consensus cited (~$784.9M). Higher revenue guidance supports the company’s growth narrative and helps justify valuation despite recent EPS misses; EPS guidance was not specified in the release. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed multiple EPS estimates across quarters and fiscal years (Q2 & Q3 2026 and FY2026–FY2030), reducing near‑term and long‑term earnings expectations. Analyst downgrades can pressure the stock by lowering street targets and investor sentiment. HC Wainwright Estimate Cuts

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.87.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.12% and a net margin of 72.56%.The business had revenue of $192.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

