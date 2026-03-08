NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 241.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 6.7% increase from NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile
