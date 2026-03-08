Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys Shares of 4,117 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

