Korea Investment CORP Has $1.47 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,958 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,470,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $675.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $690.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $678.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

