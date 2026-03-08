HUB Investment Partners LLC Purchases 67,022 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 288.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,546,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,147,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,703,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 67,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 998,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The trade was a 8.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.14.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $10.70 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1,595.0%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 8,533.33%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

