Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) CFO Sells $53,272.80 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $53,272.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,477.56. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monica Vicente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Monica Vicente sold 349 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $14,832.50.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $968.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 2.10%.Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FDP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fresh Del Monte Produce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades have lifted sentiment — WallStreetZen and Weiss Ratings moved FDP toward “buy,” which can attract buyer interest and support the share price. Read More.

Analyst upgrades have lifted sentiment — WallStreetZen and Weiss Ratings moved FDP toward “buy,” which can attract buyer interest and support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying reported (several asset managers increased or established positions), which supports medium‑term demand/liquidity for the stock. Read More.

Institutional buying reported (several asset managers increased or established positions), which supports medium‑term demand/liquidity for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: EPS beat comfortably ($0.70 vs. $0.28 est.), which is positive for earnings momentum, but revenue missed (~$968.2M vs. ~$1.01B), leaving top‑line growth questions. Watch guidance and next quarter revenue trends. Read More.

Q4 results were mixed: EPS beat comfortably ($0.70 vs. $0.28 est.), which is positive for earnings momentum, but revenue missed (~$968.2M vs. ~$1.01B), leaving top‑line growth questions. Watch guidance and next quarter revenue trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage (Fresh Del Monte vs. Pilgrim’s Pride) may shift valuation conversations among sector investors but is not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Comparative coverage (Fresh Del Monte vs. Pilgrim’s Pride) may shift valuation conversations among sector investors but is not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling across March 3–4: multiple senior executives (COO, CFO and several SVPs) sold shares in closely timed Form 4 filings. The concentrated nature and size of sales likely created intraday selling pressure and can spook short‑term traders. Read More.

Clustered insider selling across March 3–4: multiple senior executives (COO, CFO and several SVPs) sold shares in closely timed Form 4 filings. The concentrated nature and size of sales likely created intraday selling pressure and can spook short‑term traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The stock recently went ex‑dividend ($0.30 quarterly, $1.20 annualized, ~2.8–2.9% yield); ex‑dividend and record/ex dates commonly trigger short‑term selling as some holders rotate or capture the payout. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.