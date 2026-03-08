Korea Investment CORP Acquires 15,298 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $227,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $286.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

