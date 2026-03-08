Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 202,000 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.09% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Nadia Waheed sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $27,167.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 314,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,380.18. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Nayak sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $93,545.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,004.48. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 197,221 shares of company stock worth $1,754,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.