First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,849 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 29th total of 7,383 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,791. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.6494 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

