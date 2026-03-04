Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a 5.9% increase from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Shares of Venture Global stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 18,622,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,144,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Venture Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

View Our Latest Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.