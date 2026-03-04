Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a 5.9% increase from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Venture Global Stock Performance
Shares of Venture Global stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 18,622,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,144,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Venture Global Company Profile
Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.
Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.
