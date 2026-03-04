Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 160.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of PASG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,251. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($1.90). On average, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Chou sold 4,076 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $75,161.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $120,302.56. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies to treat rare, monogenic central nervous system and neuromuscular disorders. The company applies its in-house gene therapy platform to design and engineer adeno-associated virus (AAV)–based vectors that restore or replace defective genes, aiming to deliver durable treatments with a single administration.

The company’s lead programs include PBGM01, an AAV9-based therapy for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), which is conducting a first-in-human study to assess safety and potential therapeutic benefit.

