Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 38,900 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 14.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of TTD opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

