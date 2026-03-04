Best Penny Stocks Worth Watching – March 4th

Actelis Networks, Firefly Neuroscience, and Mobix Labs are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of very small or thinly traded companies—commonly defined in the U.S. as trading under $5 per share—and are often listed on over-the-counter markets or the “pink sheets” rather than major exchanges. They are highly volatile and illiquid, carrying elevated risk of large losses (and occasional large percentage gains) and are more susceptible to price manipulation and limited public information, so they are considered speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Actelis Networks (ASNS)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

