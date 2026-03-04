Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 385.44% from the company’s previous close.

HOTH has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 677,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, licensing and development of novel therapies for dermatological, central nervous system and other debilitating conditions. The company’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing late preclinical or early clinical assets with promising pharmacological profiles and leveraging formulation science to optimize delivery. Core to its approach is the design of topical and localized administration platforms intended to enhance drug penetration, sustain release and reduce systemic exposure.

Hoth’s development pipeline encompasses multiple candidate programs addressing high-unmet-need areas such as atopic dermatitis, epidermolysis bullosa and oral mucositis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.