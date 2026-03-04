South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.62 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 268.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66,510 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,405 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $212,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,264,000 after buying an additional 2,363,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,736,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,047,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,577,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $84.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Featured Stories

