Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHY) is a closed-end investment company managed by Calamos Investments. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield debt instruments. By blending growth potential from equity-linked convertibles with income generation from corporate and structured credit, the fund aims to offer investors a balanced approach to return enhancement and downside mitigation.

CHY’s portfolio typically includes investment-grade and below-investment-grade convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, senior loans and high-yield bonds issued by companies across a range of industries.

