Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,997,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

