Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,212,303 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 29th total of 5,215,336 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,845,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,845,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

In other news, Director Laurie B. Burns sold 87,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $203,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 568,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 368,183 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 3,397,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 559,312 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 259,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 89,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SVC opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.40. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $397.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.32 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

