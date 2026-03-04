Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 727,869 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727,869 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of SBA Communications worth $174,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Williams Trading set a $237.00 target price on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $197.29 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $177.49 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.80 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.