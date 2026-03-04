Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $146,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,441,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,540,000 after buying an additional 1,743,622 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,451,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,973,000 after acquiring an additional 933,655 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 324,375 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0%

DFGR opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

