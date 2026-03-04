Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.