Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $13.87 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,473,838,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.36 and its 200-day moving average is $222.44. The firm has a market cap of $428.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI backlog and cloud momentum: Analysts highlight a surge in Oracle’s AI backlog and strong cloud growth (cloud +34% y/y) with roughly $4B of new AI deals that improve revenue visibility into fiscal 2027. Article Link

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

