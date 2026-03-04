MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,736 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.15% of MGIC Investment worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 60.84% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $3,690,271.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 822,588 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,807.88. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 454,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,261.15. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,572. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on MGIC Investment from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation’s first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company’s primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

