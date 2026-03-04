Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.22 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,478,000 after purchasing an additional 951,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,987,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,790.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 120,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,763,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Zacks raised its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $2.22 (from $2.12), suggesting at least one near‑term quarter is now viewed more favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Several cuts to quarterly estimates were very small (e.g., Q1 2026 to $2.77 from $2.79; Q2 2026 to $2.34 from $2.35; Q4 2026 to $2.59 from $2.60), which are unlikely by themselves to materially change near‑term expectations. Zacks estimate update

Several cuts to quarterly estimates were very small (e.g., Q1 2026 to $2.77 from $2.79; Q2 2026 to $2.34 from $2.35; Q4 2026 to $2.59 from $2.60), which are unlikely by themselves to materially change near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several multi‑period forecasts: FY2026 modestly to $10.32 (from $10.36), FY2027 to $9.30 (from $9.38) and issued a FY2028 estimate of $9.87 — well below the broader consensus near $10.81 — indicating weaker medium‑term earnings visibility. Zacks also trimmed multiple 2027 quarter forecasts (e.g., Q2 2027 and Q3 2027). These downward revisions create downside earnings risk if the trend continues. Zacks estimate update

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $280.73 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $343.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.46. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 29.42%.The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

