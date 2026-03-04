Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.18 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $235.34 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $242.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

