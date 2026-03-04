Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4,676.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DaVita were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 48.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 3,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:DVA opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $159.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

View Our Latest Report on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.