Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $168,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 324.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,865,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

