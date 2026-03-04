Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.64, but opened at $72.31. Woori Bank shares last traded at $73.0280, with a volume of 13,013 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Woori Bank Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Woori Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Woori Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Bank by 551.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Woori Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 3,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

