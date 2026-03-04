Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Stock Holdings in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in JBT Marel were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JBT Marel in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

In related news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 10,000 shares of JBT Marel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,898.20. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBTM opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. JBT Marel’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

