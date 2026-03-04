Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRAD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.00. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business had revenue of $432.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

