Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG) Drops By 13.0%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,870 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 29th total of 21,680 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $139.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GreenTree Hospitality Group is a hospitality franchise and management company headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company focuses on economy and midscale hotels, offering a network of lodging solutions that cater to budget-conscious business and leisure travelers. GreenTree’s core services include hotel management, franchising support, and technology-driven operational platforms designed to standardize quality and drive efficiency across its portfolio.

The company’s brand portfolio encompasses several tiers, including its flagship GreenTree Inn economy brand and higher‐end midscale offerings under names such as GreenTree Eastern House.

