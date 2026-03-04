Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $11.27 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,627 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 510,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 917,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 282,505 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

