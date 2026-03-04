Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,183 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of -180.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.81 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

