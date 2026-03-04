Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 15,746 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $193.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

