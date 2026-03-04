Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 50,929 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,929 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.26.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $364.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.