Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,928 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.69% of Landstar System worth $197,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,419,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after buying an additional 176,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 36.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 581,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,245,000 after purchasing an additional 155,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,563,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Landstar System Stock Performance
Shares of LSTR stock opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.00.
LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.
Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.
