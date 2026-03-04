SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $24.60. SM Energy shares last traded at $24.0030, with a volume of 2,161,888 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on SM Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SM Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

SM Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $704.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,212,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 201,704 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,134,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 294,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 254,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 146,444 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,709,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

