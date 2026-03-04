Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $185.64 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,324 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $185,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital grew its holdings in Linde by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Erste Group Bank raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.20.

Linde Trading Down 1.5%

LIN opened at $501.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.67 and its 200-day moving average is $449.65. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $510.65.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

