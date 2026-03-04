Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.76. Swatch Group shares last traded at $11.8250, with a volume of 1,021 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swatch Group Stock Performance

About Swatch Group

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company’s operations.

Featured Stories

