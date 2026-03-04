South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 125.28%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Featured Articles

