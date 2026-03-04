Navient Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.33. Navient has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. Navient had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 790.1% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,590,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,662 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Navient by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,848,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,167,000 after purchasing an additional 536,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 423,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,484,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,302,000 after buying an additional 418,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 365,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company’s core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

