Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 14,328 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Cadence Bank worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 24.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 126.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.12%.The company had revenue of $528.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a regional commercial bank that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the bank provides deposit accounts, treasury management solutions, commercial and industrial lending, equipment finance, residential and consumer mortgages, and wealth management services. Cadence Bank serves a mix of small and mid-size companies as well as retail customers in its core markets.

The institution traces its heritage to Cadence Bancorporation, which was established in 1987 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

