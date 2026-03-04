Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $430.4570 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Ero Copper from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

